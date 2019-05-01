Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ex-Texas A&M football player gets life in prison for murder
by The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 1:49 pm EDT
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office former shows former Texas A&M football player Thomas Johnson. Johnson, accused of hacking a Dallas jogger to death with a machete in 2015, has been convicted of murder. A Dallas County jury swiftly returned a guilty verdict Tuesday in Johnson's trial in the killing of David Stevens after the former wide receiver's legal defense declined to call a single witness. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
DALLAS — A former Texas A&M football player has been sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of a Dallas jogger who was hacked to death with a machete in 2015.
A Dallas County jury found Thomas Johnson guilty of murder Tuesday for the seemingly random killing of David Stevens and returned the sentence Wednesday. Johnson was accused of waiting on a trail in East Dallas four years ago and attacking the 53-year-old mechanical engineer as he ran by.
Years of legal dispute focused on whether Johnson was mentally competent to stand trial. The 25-year-old former wide receiver pleaded not guilty but the defence called no witnesses.
Johnson’s lawyers asked for leniency saying he was not in his right mind during the attack.