Ex-Texas A&M football player gets life in prison for murder

DALLAS — A former Texas A&M football player has been sentenced to life in prison for the slaying of a Dallas jogger who was hacked to death with a machete in 2015.

A Dallas County jury found Thomas Johnson guilty of murder Tuesday for the seemingly random killing of David Stevens and returned the sentence Wednesday. Johnson was accused of waiting on a trail in East Dallas four years ago and attacking the 53-year-old mechanical engineer as he ran by.

Years of legal dispute focused on whether Johnson was mentally competent to stand trial. The 25-year-old former wide receiver pleaded not guilty but the defence called no witnesses.

Johnson’s lawyers asked for leniency saying he was not in his right mind during the attack.

