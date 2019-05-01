Elderly woman struck and killed in Mississauga

An elderly woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Police say the incident happened just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Sorrento Drive and Elia Avenue near Eglinton Avenue and Hurontario Street.

Paramedics say the woman was transported to hospital absent vital signs where she was declared dead.

Police say the vehicle failed to remain on the scene of the accident but they have yet to release a description.