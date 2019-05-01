Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Driver charged with vehicular homicide in bicyclists deaths
by The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 5:00 pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana grand jury has indicted a New Orleans man on vehicular homicide and other charges stemming from a March crash that left two bicyclists dead and seven injured.
District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s Office says the 16-count indictment against 32-year-old Tashonty Toney was returned Wednesday.
The deaths and injuries occurred March 2 near the route of a popular Mardi Gras parade. Police said a driver plowed through an occupied bike lane while speeding.
Police said Toney was at the scene after wrecking his car. He was jailed with bail set at more than $500,000.
He faces two vehicular homicide counts, seven counts involving the injuries and seven hit-and-run counts involving other damaged vehicles. A defence lawyer listed on court records did not immediately return a call for comment.
The Associated Press
