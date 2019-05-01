Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CGI reports $318.3M Q2 profit, up from $274.4M a year ago; revenue also higher
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2019 7:41 am EDT
The CGI headquarter is seen Thursday, May 31, 2012 in Montreal. CGI Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $318.3 million, up from $274.4 million a year earlier, as revenue improved. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL — CGI Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $318.3 million, up from $274.4 million a year earlier, as revenue improved.
The technology consulting firm says the profit amounted to $1.14 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, up from 94 cents per diluted share a year ago.
Revenue totalled $3.07 billion, up from $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year.
Excluding specific items, CGI says it earned $324.5 million or $1.17 per diluted share for its most recent quarter compared with a profit of $303.2 million or $1.04 per diluted share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.17 per share and $3.06 billion in revenue for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Earlier this year, CGI acquired Swedish technology consulting company Acando in a deal it valued at $614.7 million, including debt.