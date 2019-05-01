Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brewer Molson Coors reports Q1 profit down from year ago mark, sales down
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2019 11:06 am EDT
The Molson Coors brewery is seen Wednesday, June 3, 2015 in Montreal. Molson Coors Brewing Co. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago when its results received a one-time boost. up THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL — Molson Coors Brewing Co.’s first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago when its results were boosted by a one-time payment.
The beer company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$151.4 million or 70 cents per share for the quarter.
The result compared with a profit if $278.1 million or $1.28 per share a year earlier when the company saw a $328-million cash payment related to a price adjustment for its purchase of the Miller International brewing business.
Molson Coors says its underlying profit for the quarter totalled $112.7 million or 52 cents per share compared with an underlying profit of $104.3 million or 48 cents per share a year ago.
Net sales totalled $2.3 billion, down from $2.33 billion.
The dip came due to lower volumes and unfavourable changes in foreign currency, offset by higher prices and a favourable sales mix in Europe. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 0.6 per cent.