Big worry for college scandal suspects: Their co-defendants
by Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 6:08 am EDT
FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, TobyMacFarlane departs federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Authorities said Tuesday, April 23, that MacFarlane, a former senior executive at a title insurance company, will plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy and cooperate with federal authorities in the case. (AP Photos/Michael Dwyer, File)
BOSTON — Parents and coaches co-operating with investigators in the college admissions bribery scandal could spell trouble for those still fighting the charges and lead investigators to new targets.
Since authorities arrested dozens of parents and coaches in March, former coaches at the universities of Texas at Austin and Southern California have signed co-operation agreements.
A couple who agreed to plead guilty to paying $600,000 in bribes to get their daughters into two California schools also recently revealed they are working with investigators.
They could be key witnesses in cases against other defendants.
Former federal prosecutor Bradley Simon says their co-operation also likely means there will be a new wave of indictments.