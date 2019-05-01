Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Barr skips session with House Democrats, escalates standoff
by Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 8:22 pm EDT
Attorney General William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, on the Mueller report. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr has informed lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee that he will skip a Thursday hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and the Justice Department.
Barr cites a disagreement over the questioning for his decision. It comes the same day the department missed a committee deadline to provide the panel with a full, unredacted version of Mueller’s Russia report and its underlying evidence.
Those moves are likely to prompt a vote on contempt, and possibly the issuance of subpoenas, bringing House Democrats and the Trump administration closer to a court battle.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says he will still hold the hearing Thursday morning but with an empty chair.