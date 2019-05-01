Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Anti-Semitic attacks spike, killing most Jews in decades
by The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 4:25 am EDT
TEL AVIV, Israel — A report released by Israeli researchers says violent attacks on Jews spiked significantly in 2018, with the largest number of Jews killed in anti-Semitic acts in decades.
The attacks were capped by the deadly shooting that killed 11 worshippers at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27.
The Tel Aviv University researchers say assaults targeting Jews rose 13% in 2018.
They recorded nearly 400 cases worldwide, with about a quarter of the major violent cases in the U.S. But the spike was most dramatic in western Europe. In Germany, for instance, there was a 70% increase in anti-Semitic violence.
The annual report, on the eve of Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, comes just days after another fatal synagogue shooting in California that killed one woman and wounded three people.
The Associated Press
