Alaska man convicted of spreading pesticide at homeless site
by Dan Joling, The Associated Press
Posted May 1, 2019 7:40 pm EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A businessman has been convicted of illegally spreading pesticide along a public right of way where homeless people in Alaska’s largest city regularly gathered.
State prosecutors say 67-year-old Ronald Alleva was convicted Tuesday of reckless endangerment, pollution, unauthorized pesticide distribution and misuse of a pesticide.
Alleva is president of Grubstake Auction Co., a business near an Anchorage homeless shelter and a soup kitchen.
Investigators determined that Alleva ordered employees on June 7 to spread Zappit 73, a registered pesticide and EPA-designated hazardous material, on ground within a block of the shelter and the soup kitchen.
Alleva told the Anchorage Daily News two days later that he had the chemical spread as a disinfectant and that he had done so as a public service to mitigate biological hazards.