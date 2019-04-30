US home prices rose 3% year over year in February

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2019, file photo a girl pushes herself on a scooter by a home for sale in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas. On Tuesday, April 30, the Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for February is released. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices increased at a slower pace in February, a sign that several years of outsized gains in home values have created affordability challenges in many metro areas.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 3% from a year earlier, down from an annual gain of 3.5% in January.
After the damage from the 2008 financial crisis began to fade, home values started to climb in 2012 and consistently outstripped wage growth. This made it more difficult for would-be buyers to save for a down payment and existing home owners to upgrade to a more expensive property.
Price increases were strongest in the Sunbelt. Last Vegas reported a 9.7% price increase, followed by Phoenix at 6.7% and Tampa with a 5.4%.