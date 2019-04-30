Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
US, China begin new round of tariff war negotiations
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 10:04 pm EDT
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, center, chats with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, next to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, before they proceed to their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Wednesday, May 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, Pool)
BEIJING — American and Chinese trade negotiators have begun more talks aimed at ending a tariff war after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S. officials might be moving toward a decision on whether to make a deal with Beijing.
Wednesday’s meeting follows statements by both governments that they were making progress, which has helped to reassure jittery global financial markets.
Washington is pressing Beijing to roll back industry development plans it says are based in part on stolen technology and that violate its market-opening commitments.
Mnuchin said Monday talks this week and next week would help American officials decide whether to recommend to President Donald Trump whether to agree to a deal with Beijing.