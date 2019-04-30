Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UK opens inquiry into tainted-blood scandal that killed 2400
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 5:45 am EDT
LONDON — A long-awaited inquiry is opening in Britain into how contaminated blood was used to treat thousands of people in the 1970s and ’80s, killing at least 2,400.
Thousands of hospital patients – many of them hemophiliacs – were infected with HIV or Hepatitis C through tainted blood products, largely imported from the United States.
Previous investigations have been branded a whitewash by victims’ campaigners. In 2017 Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a new inquiry, with the power to summon witnesses.
As hearings began Tuesday, May said “today will begin a journey which will be dedicated to getting to the truth of what happened and in delivering justice to everyone involved.”
The inquiry, led by a retired judge, will spend months hearing from victims in London and around the country.
The Associated Press
