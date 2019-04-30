Toronto school bus drivers reach tentative deal with employer, avoid strike

The union representing school bus drivers for TDSB and TDCSB have reached a tentative deal with Stock Transportation, avoiding a potential strike on Thursday.

The new three-year agreement, which still needs to be ratified, covers two collective agreements for drivers in Toronto’s East and North Divisions.

A potential strike would have impacted around 4235 TCDSB students and 4105 in the TDSB, with the majority of affected schools east of Yonge Street.

Unifor Local 4268 President Debbie Montgomery said they were pleased to negotiate a new collection agreement as “part of Unifor’s ongoing work to ensure that school bus drivers are given both the respect and compensation that they deserve.”

Drivers were seeking better pay and working conditions during the negotiations.

“The drivers are appreciative of the tremendous support received from parents and the general public, who appreciate that our members need to earn a fair living,” said Len Poirier, Unifor’s Director of Road Transportation.

A press release said the tentative contract is supported by the union’s bargaining committee, but details will not be released until the deal is ratified.

The ratification vote is expected to take place in the near future.