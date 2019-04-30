Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The winter of political philanthropy: parties rake in cash in first quarter
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 1:43 pm EDT
Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday April 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — The long Canadian winter of 2019 was good for at least one thing: lining the pockets of political parties.
The Conservative Party of Canada’s first-quarter haul of $8 million is more than any party has ever raised in the first three months of a year.
The Tories’ raised more than double the Liberals’ $3.9 million — which is still the Liberals’ best first quarter in three years, despite the party’s struggles in the SNC-Lavalin saga.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer attributes his party’s financial prowess to having a message that is resonating with Canadians and believes it is a sign Canadians want a change in government.
The Green Party of Canada also had its best first fundraising quarter ever, bringing in $783,278, almost 50 per cent more than it brought in during the same period last year.
Maxime Bernier’s brand-new People’s Party of Canada nearly matched the Greens’ total with a reported $762,000.
The Canadian Press
