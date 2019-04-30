The Latest: Young whale swims beaches itself again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on a humpback whale stranding near Anchorage, Alaska (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A young humpback whale that freed itself after a stranding outside Anchorage, Alaska, is in trouble again.

KTUU-TV reports the whale became stranded again Tuesday in Turnagain Arm.

Verena Gill of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the whale became beached a few miles south of where it was stranded Monday.

The whale freed had freed itself Monday night.

Gill says crews were planning to mobilize again to assist the whale.

6:30 a.m.

Officials say a young humpback whale swam free to deeper water after being stranded for the second time in two days just south of the Alaska town of Girdwood.

KTUU-TV reports that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the whale swam free just before 5 p.m. Monday.

NOAA Cook Inlet Beluga Recovery Coordinator Verena Gill says the whale was spotted earlier Monday in Turnagain Arm after previously stranding Sunday near Bird Point.

Gill says the whale may have followed a pod of belugas into the arm, and is likely young and unfamiliar with the area.

The NOAA says it hopes the whale will make its way north, and out of Turnagain Arm.

