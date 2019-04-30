Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tennessee spikes bill allowing LGBT adoption refusals
by Kimberlee Kruesi, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 7:11 pm EDT
NASHVILLE — Tennessee lawmakers have spiked a proposal that would have allowed faith-based adoption agencies to refuse to place children with gay parents and other families because of their religious beliefs.
Senate lawmakers were scheduled to debate the bill Tuesday. However, at the last minute, the sponsor quietly asked for the proposal to be taken up next legislative session — essentially killing it.
National advocates have raised concerns throughout this year’s session on a series of bills they argue target LGBTQ individuals, including the adoption proposal. Big companies like Amazon and music popstar Taylor Swift have spoken out about the bills, warning they would negatively affect LGBTQ people.
Supporters had argued the bill was needed to protect against potential lawsuits hostile to the group’s religious beliefs.