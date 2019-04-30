Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Swearing in: Jason Kenney's United Conservatives take over Alberta government
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 4:00 am EDT
Premier-designate Jason Kenney addresses the United Conservative caucus in Edmonton on Friday, April 26, 2019. Kenney and his United Conservative party officially take the reins of government in Alberta today.Kenney is to be sworn in as Alberta's 18th premier this morning, followed by his new cabinet, in a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
EDMONTON — Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney and his United Conservative Party are to officially take control of Alberta’s government today.
Kenney is to become Alberta’s 18th premier and his cabinet members are to be sworn in during a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton.
They are expected to get right to work with their first meeting immediately after.
It will be the formal end of the four-year NDP government under Premier Rachel Notley.
Kenney’s UCP defeated the New Democrats in the provincial election April 16 when the party won 63 seats to the NDP’s 24.
Notley has promised to stay on as Opposition leader and will have an experienced caucus that includes 12 former cabinet ministers.
A new session of the legislature is to begin later in May.
Kenney has promised his government’s first piece of legislation will be to repeal a carbon tax the NDP brought in.
He has said that there will be a new department and minister tasked to working with stakeholders and other departments to cut administrative red tape by one-third over the next four years.