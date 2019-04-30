Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Space rock left big crater on moon during full lunar eclipse
by Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 3:21 pm EDT
FILE - This image from video provided by Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles shows an impact flash on the moon, bottom left, during the lunar eclipse which started on Sunday evening, Jan. 20, 2019. On Tuesday, April 30, 2019, scientists reported the meteoroid hit the moon at 38,000 mph (61,000 kph), carving out a crater nearly 50 miles (15 meters) across. It was the first impact flash ever observed during a lunar eclipse. (Griffith Observatory via AP)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A space rock left a massive crater on the moon during January’s total lunar eclipse.
Spanish scientists reported Tuesday the meteoroid hit the moon at 38,000 mph (61,000 kph), carving out a crater nearly 50 miles (15 metres) across. It was the first impact flash ever observed during a lunar eclipse.
The scientists — who operate a lunar impact detection system using eight telescopes in Spain — believe the incoming object was a comet fragment up to 2 feet (60 centimetres) across and 100 pounds (45 kilograms). The impact energy was equivalent to 1 1/2 tons of TNT.
Astrophysicist Jose Maria Madiedo of the University of Huelva says it was “really exciting” to observe the event, after many unsuccessful tries.
The findings appear in the Royal Astronomical Society’s Monthly Notices.