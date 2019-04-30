Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Schumer says Trump not doing enough to protect 2020 election
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 12:08 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump is not doing enough to protect the 2020 election in light of special counsel Robert Mueller’s findings.
In a letter to colleagues Tuesday, Schumer said Congress needs to “fill the vacuum” on election security.
He says the Senate should provide additional resources to beef up state and federal election systems and impose sanctions on Russia or others engaged in “malign activities” to interfere.
Schumer notes that the FBI has called the 2018 election a “dress rehearsal” for the next election. He says senators need a classified briefing to hear directly from the FBI, Homeland Security and others “on what, if any, actions are underway” to protect the vote.
Senators will meet privately Tuesday for the first time since Mueller’s report was released.