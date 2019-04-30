Province to reveal plan for TTC subway upload

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek is expected to reveal the province’s plan to upload the TTC in a presentation to the Toronto Region Board of Trade.

The government has already revealed their $28.5 billion transit plan for the city, but have yet to detail how they plan to upload the subway.

Premier Doug Ford’s transit plan includes a revamped Toronto downtown subway relief line – dubbed the Ontario Line – that will be twice as long as the one considered by the city, will be completed two years earlier but cost $3.7-billion more.

While talks remain ongoing between city and provincial officials, councillors have outlined over 60 questions they want answered about Ontario’s plans for the future of Toronto subway in order to consider endorsing the province’s plan.

Ford has promised to upload responsibility for Toronto’s subway system, including all future projects, to the province. The Toronto Transit Commission would retain control of the day-to-day operations of the subway, buses, and street cars, and the city would keep fare box revenue.

The premier has said the TTC has done well in operating the system but he believes the province can build subways more efficiently. The province could use its broader regional transit planning powers and fiscal flexibility to deliver the projects, he has said.

The announcement is expected to happen at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

