Thousands expected to protest Ontario healthcare legislation Tuesday

A massive rally is expected to take shape on the lawn of Queen’s Park and in hospitals province-wide on Tuesday, all in support of keeping Ontario’s health care system public.

The Ontario Health Coalition say the Ford government’s cuts to public health and the merging of health services is just the beginning, to the alarm of thousands of health care professionals.

“For the first time, more than 150,000 health professionals, nurses, support workers, doctors and tens of thousands of patient advocates are joining together in a health action day, unified in their deep concern that the ford government intends unprecedented health care privatization,” the organization said in a statement.

“In hospitals and other health facilities tens of thousands will wear a sticker that says ‘Stop Health Privatization’ and will distribute leaflets warning about the Ford government’s health care restructuring plans.”

Premier Doug Ford has said that some management-level positions will be eliminated as part of the planned merger of 20 provincial health agencies, but that no front-line workers will be out of a job.

“Ontario nurses are extremely concerned that the government’s restructuring plans will mean less access for our patients and their families to quality clinical services in public hospitals, more user fees and fewer RNs and health professionals to provide their care,” Vicki McKenna, president of the Ontario Nurses’ Association, said in a statement.

During the provincial election, Ford campaigned on a promise to end hallway health care and in October his government announced that it was moving forward with a five-year plan that would introduce thousands of new long-term care beds across the province.

The “Rally to Protect Public Health Care” will get underway at noon.

