Oprah Winfrey embarks on a five-city Canadian speaking tour this summer

TORONTO — Oprah Winfrey is bringing her inspirational spirit to Canada this summer as part of a five-city speaking tour.

The famed media executive and former talk show host will embark on the “Oprah Winfrey Presents: Your Path Made Clear” tour starting at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on June 14.

She’ll follow with stops in Montreal (June 16), Calgary (June 19), Edmonton (June 20) and Vancouver (June 24).

Winfrey will reflect on life moments that helped “direct her on her path,” promoter Live Nation said in the announcement. She’ll also be joined by a special guest who influenced her for a one-on-one conversation.

The names of her guests will be announced at a later date.

Winfrey’s tour is inspired by her most recent book, “The Path Made Clear”, which was published in March.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Live Nation and Evenko for the Montreal show.

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

The Canadian Press