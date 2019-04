North Dakota, Washington state at odds over oil train rules

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota officials are pressuring Washington’s governor to veto legislation requiring oil shipped by rail to have more of its volatile gases removed.

The bill awaiting Gov. Jay Inslee’s signature requires a lower vapour pressure limit for crude shipped by rail than either North Dakota requirements or industry standards.

Proponents say it will boost safety. North Dakota officials worry it could hamper the nation’s No. 2 oil producer.

North Dakota’s three members of Congress have asked Inslee to veto the bill, and state regulators are considering a lawsuit.

Inslee has made climate change a focus of his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign. His spokeswoman says he’s still reviewing the bill.

The volatility of oil trains drew widespread public attention following several explosive derailments, including one in 2013 in Quebec that killed 47 people.

Blake Nicholson, The Associated Press