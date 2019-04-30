Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
North Carolina teachers plan new rally to press demands
by Martha Waggoner, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 12:14 pm EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina teachers didn’t win the pay increases and other changes they sought last year, despite a rally that brought 20,000 people to the capital so they’re marching again Wednesday.
Schools across the state have announced they will have to close as teachers, support staff and advocates press their demands in Raleigh.
Mark Jewell is president of the North Carolina Association of Educators. He says last year’s demonstration energized teachers to vote and helped break the legislative Republican supermajority.
A rally also is planned Wednesday in South Carolina. Oregon teachers plan to gather next week as teacher walkouts that began in West Virginia last spring continue nationwide.
North Carolina’s top school administrator has criticized the organizers for protesting on a school day.
Martha Waggoner, The Associated Press
