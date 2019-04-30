Loading articles...

Milton educational assistant charged with alleged sex assault of student

Last Updated Apr 30, 2019 at 9:33 pm EDT

An education assitant working at the the Ernest C. Drury School for the Deaf in Milton has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a student. Photo courtesy of Google Maps.

Halton police say an educational assistant who works at a school for the deaf in Milton has been charged following a sex assault investigation.

Cassandra Bell, 31, of Milton, was arrested on April 26 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

They allege the victim is a current student at E-C Drury School for the Deaf.

Police allege the incidents occurred between July 2018 and January 2019.

