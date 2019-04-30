Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Merck shares soar along with its first quarter profit
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 7:24 am EDT
FILE- This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. reports financial results Tuesday, April 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
KENILWORTH, N.J. — Merck is breezing past all expectations for the first quarter with global sales jumping 8 per cent to almost $11 billion.
The New Jersey drugmaker on Tuesday said it earned $2.92 billion, or $1.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.22 per share, when industry analysts were projecting per-share earns of only $1.05.
Merck & Co. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.67 to $4.79 per share, with revenue in the range of $43.9 billion to $45.1 billion.
Sales of the company’s pivotal lung cancer treatment Keytruda soared in the first quarter of the year.
