Memory centre takes visitors through 4 decades of Afghan war
by Rahim Faiez, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 2:06 am EDT
In this Tuesday, March 26, 2019, photo, Naik Mohammad Sharif, 58, a survivor and victim of war crimes, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Afghanistan Center for Memory and Dialogue, in Kabul, Afghanistan. Launched in February, it seeks to salvage, protect and share memories and stories of civilian victims of the country's four decades of war.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
KABUL — An Afghan rights group has launched a “memory centre” that seeks to salvage, protect and share memories and stories of civilian victims of the country’s four decades of wars.
Known as the Afghanistan Center for Memory and Dialogue, the place was established by the Afghanistan Human Rights and Democracy Organization in February in the small basement of a rental house in west Kabul.
It contains exhibits reminding visitors of the years of carnage and loss, including drawings, garments, photos and toys with accompanying personal information such as names, places and causes of death or injury.
But the centre is also a safe space for victims’ families and friends to share their stories and preserve the memories of their loved ones — and realize they are not alone in grief.