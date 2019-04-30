Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawsuit says man from Somalia's been detained over 2 years
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 12:09 pm EDT
CONCORD, N.H. — A federal lawsuit in New Hampshire says an asylum seeker from Somalia has been detained for 2 1/2 years without a bond hearing and should be released.
Acting on behalf of Mahamed Ahmed-Cali, the ACLU on Friday sued the heads of the departments of Justice, Homeland Security, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and Enforcement and Removal Operations, as well as a county corrections department.
The lawsuit says Ahmed-Cali presented himself at the port of entry in San Diego in 2016 and was detained. He’s been transferred to immigration detention facilities in six states.
Ahmed-Cali was one of 92 Somalis who sued the U.S. government after they sat shackled on an airplane for two days in an aborted deportation in 2017. The case was dismissed.
Messages were left at the federal agencies seeking comment.
The Associated Press
