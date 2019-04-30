Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jussie Smollett will not return to 'Empire' for next season
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 7:04 pm EDT
This photo provided by Fox shows, Taraji P. Henson, left, as Cookie Lyon and Jussie Smollett as Jamal Lyon in the "My Bad Parts" episode of the television series, "Empire." Fox Entertainment says Smollett will not return to its series "Empire" in the wake of allegations by Chicago officials that the actor lied about a racially motivated attack. The studio released a statement Tuesday, April 30, saying "there are no plans for Smollett's character of Jamal to return to ‚ÄòEmpire.'" No reason was given. (Chuck Hodes/Fox via AP)
LOS ANGELES — Fox Entertainment says Jussie Smollett will not return to “Empire” in the wake of allegations by Chicago officials the actor lied about a racially motivated attack.
The studio released a statement Tuesday saying “there are no plans for Smollett’s character of Jamal to return to ‘Empire.'” No reason was given.
Fox announced earlier Tuesday that the show had been renewed for a sixth season.
Chicago police allege Smollett paid two brothers to help him stage a January attack in which he said two masked men beat him, hurled racist and homophobic slurs at him, doused him with a chemical substance and put a rope around his neck.
Smollett, who is black and gay, maintains the attack wasn’t staged. He was arrested, but prosecutors later dropped the charges .