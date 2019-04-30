Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
John Singleton's work resonated to diverse audiences
by Russell Contreras, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 4:38 pm EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2008 file photo, director John Singleton arrives at the 80th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The family for Singleton says the filmmaker will be taken off life support Monday, April 29, 2019, after suffering a stroke almost two weeks ago. In a statement Monday, Singleton's family said it was "an agonizing decision, one that our family made over a number of days with the careful counsel of John's doctors." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Much has been made about how John Singleton brought the issues gripping black youth in South Central Los Angeles to mainstream audiences with his 1991 classic “Boyz N the Hood.”
But the themes of that film, and his others about African Americans in Southern California, also resonated with other young people of colour, from Native Americans living on isolated reservations to Latino communities in Texas and New Mexico.
The 51-year-old Singleton died Monday following a stroke earlier this month.
Native American attorney and writer Ruth Hopkins says the movie was her first exposure to the urban black experience, and she was surprised how much she could relate to the issues of poverty, racism and police violence.