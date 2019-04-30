Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Girls outscore boys on tech, engineering, even without class
by Sally Ho, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 1:26 am EDT
SEATTLE — Though less likely to study in a formal technology or engineering course, America’s girls are showing more mastery of those subjects than their boy classmates, according to newly released national education data.
Known as “The Nation’s Report Card,” the latest findings made public Tuesday from the National Assessment of Educational Progress also shows U.S. eighth-graders in 2018 did significantly better overall.
The report suggests the decade-long effort to champion more opportunities for girls and women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math is gaining ground.
The report shows girls are outperforming boys in technology and engineering literacy, even though 61% of male students reported taking at least one technology or engineering class, such as coding or robotics, while only 53% of female students reported doing the same.
