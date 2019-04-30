Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams won't run for Senate in 2020
by Bill Barrow, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 6:58 am EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters in Atlanta. Abrams tells The Associated Press she will not run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2020 despite being heavily recruited by national party leaders. Abrams left open the possibility of running for president, though she says she's in no hurry to make that call as she continues her advocacy on voting rights and educating citizens ahead of the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
ATLANTA — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams tells The Associated Press she will not run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2020 despite being heavily recruited by national party leaders.
Abrams’ is still considering running for president, though she said Tuesday she’s in no hurry to make that call as she continues her advocacy on voting rights and educating citizens ahead of the 2020 census.
Abrams’ decision not to run for the Senate deals a blow to Democrats’ already slim chances of retaking a Senate majority. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York tried for months to persuade Abrams to seek the seat.
The 45-year-old Abrams became a national political star during her unsuccessful bid to be the first black woman elected governor in U.S. history.