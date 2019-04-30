Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams won't run for Senate in 2020

ATLANTA — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams tells The Associated Press she will not run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2020 despite being heavily recruited by national party leaders.

Abrams’ is still considering running for president, though she said Tuesday she’s in no hurry to make that call as she continues her advocacy on voting rights and educating citizens ahead of the 2020 census.

Abrams’ decision not to run for the Senate deals a blow to Democrats’ already slim chances of retaking a Senate majority. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York tried for months to persuade Abrams to seek the seat.

The 45-year-old Abrams became a national political star during her unsuccessful bid to be the first black woman elected governor in U.S. history.

Bill Barrow, The Associated Press



