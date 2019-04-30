Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Father says son moved to Hawaii to fly tour helicopters
by Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 8:24 pm EDT
HONOLULU — The father of a 28-year-old pilot says his son was among three people killed in a Hawaii helicopter crash.
Bobby Berridge said Tuesday his son Joseph Berridge moved to Honolulu two weeks ago from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
He says it was his son’s dream to live in Hawaii and pilot helicopter tours.
Officials say all three people onboard the tour helicopter died Monday when it crashed on a residential street in Kailua, a Honolulu suburb.
The Honolulu medical examiner’s office hasn’t released the names of those who died.
Bobby Berridge says his son’s employer, Novictor Helicopters, contacted his son’s girlfriend about the crash. CEO and chief pilot Nicole Vandelaar declined to confirm the pilot’s name.
The cause of the crash has not been determined.
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were at the crash site Tuesday.
Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, The Associated Press
