Drone used to aid 3D remake of Japanese internment camp
by Russell Contreras, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 1:20 am EDT
A University of Denver team is using drone images to create a 3D reconstruction of a World War II-era Japanese internment camp in southern Colorado.
Researchers last week used the drone from the Switzerland-based company senseFly as part of a mapping project to help future restoration work at Camp Amache in Granada, Colorado.
From 1942 to 1945, more than 7,000 Japanese-Americans and Japanese immigrants were forcibly relocated to Camp Amache. They were part of the 110,000 Japanese-Americans ordered to camps throughout the U.S.
The Amache effort is part of a growing movement to identify and preserve U.S. historical sites connected to people of colour.
For example, a digital project headed up by Brown University professor Monica Martinez seeks to locate sites connected to racial violence along the Mexico-Texas border.