Deliberations to resume in case of officer who killed woman

MINNEAPOLIS — Jurors will resume deliberations Tuesday in the trial of a Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman who had called 911 to report a possible rape in the alley behind her home.

Mohamed Noor is charged with murder and manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia.

A jury of 10 men and two women got the case Monday afternoon after three weeks of testimony. They are sequestered until reaching a verdict.

Noor testified he shot Damond after he heard a bang on his squad car, saw his partner was scared, then saw Damond at his partner’s window, raising her arm. Prosecutors say Noor acted unreasonably and the shooting wasn’t justified.

Noor was fired after he was charged.

The Associated Press