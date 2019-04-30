Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Biopharmaceuticals power Pfizer in the first quarter
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 7:08 am EDT
In this Friday, April 26, 2019 photo, a box of RELPAX migraine pills manufactured by Pfizer are arranged for a photo in Doral, Fla. Pfizer Inc. reports financial results Tuesday, April 30. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
NEW YORK — Pfizer is reporting a 9% jump in first quarter profit on a strong showing from its biopharmaceutical group.
The New York drugmaker on Tuesday reported earnings of $3.88 billion, or 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share, far exceeding projections of 77 cents from Wall Street analysts, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue was $13.12 billion.
Pfizer Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.83 to $2.93 per share, with revenue in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion.
Pfizer shares are moving higher before the opening bell.
_____
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFE