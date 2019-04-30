Loading articles...

Apple's fiscal 2Q revenue, profit sag amid iPhone slump

SAN FRANCISCO — Weak iPhone demand is still causing Apple’s overall sales to shrink, despite the company’s effort to emphasize services designed to bring in a steady flow of money from its 1.4 billion devices still in use.

Revenue for the January-March quarter fell 5% from the same time in 2017 to $58 billion, the company said in its earnings report Tuesday. That downturn followed a 5% drop in the previous quarter.

Its the first time Apple has suffered two consecutive quarterly revenue declines in two-and-half years.

Apple still earned a profit of $11.6 billion during its latest quarter, though that was down 16% compared to last year.

The company also announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend to 77 cents per share.

