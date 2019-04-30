Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Apple's fiscal 2Q revenue, profit sag amid iPhone slump
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 4:49 pm EDT
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019, file photo, shoppers pass by the Apple store logo at a shopping mall in Beijing. Apple Inc. reports financial results Tuesday, April 30. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
SAN FRANCISCO — Weak iPhone demand is still causing Apple’s overall sales to shrink, despite the company’s effort to emphasize services designed to bring in a steady flow of money from its 1.4 billion devices still in use.
Revenue for the January-March quarter fell 5% from the same time in 2017 to $58 billion, the company said in its earnings report Tuesday. That downturn followed a 5% drop in the previous quarter.
Its the first time Apple has suffered two consecutive quarterly revenue declines in two-and-half years.
Apple still earned a profit of $11.6 billion during its latest quarter, though that was down 16% compared to last year.
The company also announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend to 77 cents per share.