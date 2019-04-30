Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska Senate committee advances rewrite of dividend formula
by Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 6:02 pm EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — The size of the check residents receive from Alaska’s oil wealth fund would be smaller next year under a Senate proposal than if an existing calculation were followed.
That existing formula has been ignored in recent years amid a budget deficit. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said the law should be followed and not changed without a vote of the people. Some lawmakers say that’s unsustainable.
Last year, lawmakers began using Alaska Permanent Fund earnings, which are used to pay dividends, to help cover government expenses.
They also sought to limit withdrawals. The amount for the upcoming budget year for government and dividends is $2.9 billion, about two-thirds of which would go to dividends under a full payout.
A Senate committee Tuesday advanced a measure calling for an even split.
