Alabama House ready to debate near total abortion ban
by Kim Chandler, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 30, 2019 1:03 am EDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers are set to debate a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state.
The House of Representatives on Tuesday will debate the proposal to make performing an abortion a felony. The bill contains an exemption for the mother’s health but not for rape or incest.
The legislation is purposely designed to conflict with the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion nationally.
Emboldened by new conservatives on the Supreme Court, supporters say their goal is to spark a court case that could lead the Supreme Court to revisit abortion rights.
Opponents said the proposal is clearly unconstitutional and the legal fight would cost the state money that could be spent on other needs.
Kim Chandler, The Associated Press
