Loading articles...

450 pigs and cows die in Waterloo Region barn fire, cause under investigation

A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. CITYNEWS/Amanda Ferguson

Waterloo regional police say they are investigating a fire that tore through a barn in the Township of Wellesley and killed 450 animals.

Spokeswoman Cherri Greeno says police were called to the property shortly before 6 p.m. Monday.

She says the barn was fully engulfed in flames when officers and firefighters arrived.

Greeno says 400 pigs and 50 cattle died in the blaze, and she wasn’t sure if any other animals made it out alive.

The estimated damage to the barn and livestock is $650,000.

Greeno says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

|||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.