Wrongful death lawsuits to be filed on behalf of 10 Canadians killed in Boeing crash

Two American law firms announced they’ll be filing wrongful death lawsuits Monday on behalf of the families of 10 Canadians killed in the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing Max 8 crash

The aircraft crashed shortly after take off from Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, en route to Nairobi, Kenya on March 10, 2019.

All 157 onboard — including 18 Canadians — died, including three generations of the Manant Vaidya family and Paul Njoroge’s wife and three young children.

“This crash is tragic for every family who lost loved ones, but these families from Canada are particularly impacted because the Vaidyas lost three generations — grandparents, parents and children,” Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner at Clifford Law Offices in Chicago, said in a release.

“Paul Njoroge lost his wife and three young children, including little nine-month-old Rubi. These lawsuits will demonstrate the shortcuts and greed of Boeing and others as well as the utter disregard of the passengers they were to protect that could have avoided this tragic crash.”

“Separate claims also will be filed Monday against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on behalf of the families.”

The suits allege negligence by the FAA, as well as breach of warranty, strict liability, failure to warn and civil conspiracy.

“Blinded by its greed, Boeing haphazardly rushed the 737 MAX 8 to market, with the knowledge and tacit approval of the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),” the complaint alleges. “Boeing’s decision to put profits over safety … and the regulators that enabled it, must be held accountable for their reckless actions.”

The lawsuits were announced on the same day that Boeing shareholders met to discuss how the company has handled the crisis.

Previous to the Ethiopian Airlines crash, another Boeing 737 Max 8 plane crashed into the Java Sea, killing 189 people.

That aircraft was operated by Lion Air.