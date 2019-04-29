Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
White House says comments from Fed pick under review
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 10:07 am EDT
WASHINGTON — The White House says controversial past comments from President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve Board are under review.
Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Monday “when we have an update on that front we’ll let you know.”
A longtime conservative commentator, Stephen Moore wrote provocative articles about women, commenting on clothing choices and complaining about the suitability of female referees and commentators in basketball.
Moore told ABC he regrets some articles, but urged critics to focus on his economic record. He said he stands by his economic positions but added if his nomination became too much of a liability to GOP senators, “I would withdraw.”
Trump’s other Fed board pick, Herman Cain, withdrew over past allegations of sexual harassment and infidelity.
The Associated Press
