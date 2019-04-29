Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN chief raised plight of Uighurs with China's president
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 8:34 pm EDT
The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised the plight of an estimated 1 million Uighurs incarcerated in re-education camps in China during a recent meeting with the country’s president, Xi Jinping.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters Monday the U.N. chief told the Chinese leader that “human rights must be fully respected in the fight against terrorism and in the prevention of violent extremism.”
Criticism has grown over China’s internment of Uighurs as well as members of other predominantly Muslim ethnic groups. Last week, Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth wrote a harsh op-ed accusing Guterres of being silent on human rights and failing to speak out publicly on the plight of the Uighurs.
Dujarric called Guterres’ discussions with Xi “very cordial” and “frank.”
The Associated Press
