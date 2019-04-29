Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trump says NRA 'under siege' by New York investigation
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 1:08 pm EDT
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 file photo, Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, speaks during an inauguration ceremony in New York. New York state's attorney general has begun an investigation into the National Rifle Association. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday, April, 27, 2019 that James' office has issued subpoenas as part of an investigation related to the NRA. William A. Brewer, the NRA's outside lawyer, said the NRA "will fully cooperate with any inquiry into its finances." James, a Democrat, vowed during her campaign last year to investigate the NRA's not-for-profit status if elected.
ALBANY, N.Y. — President Donald Trump says the National Rifle Association is “under siege” in New York after state Attorney General Letitia James announced an investigation into the organization.
The Republican president tweeted Monday that James and her fellow Democrat, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, are “illegally” trying to “destroy” the NRA.
James’ office announced the probe Saturday. Last year she vowed to investigate whether the organization, which has a New York office, deserves its tax-exempt non-profit status.
In a statement responding to Trump, James said that her investigation will follow the facts, and that she wishes Trump shared her respect for the law.
Meanwhile, Cuomo tweeted that New York isn’t afraid to stand up to the NRA.
James’ office is also overseeing a lawsuit alleging Trump used his charitable foundation for campaign purposes.
The Associated Press
{* loginWidget *}