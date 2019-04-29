Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
School bus driver pleads not guilty in fatal I-80 collision
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 7:01 pm EDT
MORRISTOWN, N.J. — A school bus driver has pleaded not guilty in a crash that killed a student and teacher in New Jersey.
Seventy-eight-year-old Hudy Muldrow faced two counts of reckless vehicular homicide and other charges in the May 2018 crash on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive.
News 12 New Jersey reports that Muldrow, of Woodland Park, has been out on bail and lost his driver’s license.
A trial has been scheduled for October, but lawyers say a plea deal might be reached before then.
State Police say Muldrow was driving students on a field trip and tried to make an illegal U-turn on the highway. The bus was broadsided by a dump truck and broke apart.
The bus was carrying 44 people. Dozens of children were injured.
___
Information from: News 12, http://www.news12.com
The Associated Press
