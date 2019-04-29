Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
'Pure beating heart': Teva Harrison remembered for graphic memoir about cancer
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 11:53 am EDT
TORONTO — Online tributes are pouring in for author and artist Teva Harrison.
The Toronto-based writer touched readers with her poignant depictions of her journey with metastatic breast cancer in the acclaimed graphic memoir, “In-Between Days.”
Her husband, David Leonard, tweeted that Harrison had died peacefully in her sleep over the weekend after suffering complications earlier this month.
After being diagnosed with incurable cancer at age 37, Harrison penned and illustrated a series of essays about her struggles confronting the disease.
“In-Between Days,” published by House of Anansi Press, was shortlisted for the Governor General’s Literary Award for non-fiction in 2016.
On Sunday, Leonard tweeted that Harrison was a “pure beating heart” who found joy in other people’s kindness and the magic evident in everyday life.
He urged her fans to hold their loved ones close, saying “the world needs it.”
The Canadian Press
