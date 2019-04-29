Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pols debate public workers' loan relief program: Nix or fix?
by Collin Binkley, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 12:22 am EDT
This image from the Federal Student Aid page of the Department of Education show the page to apply for federal student loan forgiveness. A political battle is reheating over a federal program that was designed to cancel student loans for certain public workers but has largely failed to deliver that promise. The program, Public Service Loan Forgiveness, promises to erase federal student loans for public workers who make 10 years of payments while working for approved employers. (Department of Education via AP)
A federal program designed to cancel student loans for certain public workers has largely failed to deliver on that promise.
Republicans want to end it. Democrats want to fix it.
The program, called Public Service Loan Forgiveness, promises to erase federal student loans for public workers who make 10 years of payments while working for approved employers. It’s meant to help teachers, military members and others who work in public service.
But complex rules have made it difficult to qualify, and 99% of applicants have been rejected.
The Trump administration and some Republicans have called for an end to the program, saying it has proved too confusing for borrowers to navigate. But Democrats want to overhaul and expand the program, saying the Education Department has failed to implement it properly.