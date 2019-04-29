Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Argument over dog poop leads to Kentucky shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 4:57 am EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Kentucky say an argument over dog poop ended with a man shooting a woman in the face and repeatedly shooting another man.
The Courier Journal reports 38-year-old Glenn Gholar Jr. has pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault in the Friday shooting. Louisville police say the two wounded people suffered serious injuries and were expected to survive as of Sunday.
Officers say Gholar and the two people were arguing about dog feces in a yard when he shot them. They say he fled in a vehicle and was pulled over by police, who then saw a revolver in “plain view” in the car.
Gholar was jailed as of Sunday night. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer. A hearing in the case is set for May.
___
Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
The Associated Press
