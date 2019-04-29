Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
No arrests day after chaotic shooting attack in Baltimore
by David McFadden, The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 4:16 pm EDT
Police work near the scene of a shooting in Baltimore on Sunday, April 28, 2019. A gunman fired indiscriminately into a crowd that had gathered for Sunday cookouts on a Baltimore street, wounding several people including at least one of them fatally, the city's police commissioner said. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
Baltimore police detectives are trying to figure out whether a chaotic shooting attack on a crowd enjoying a weekend cookout might be frenzied competition between underworld groups, a case of a triggerman seeking vengeance, or some other kind of senseless strike.
But one thing’s for certain: In a city accustomed to gun violence the Sunday shooting that killed one and wounded seven others in a gritty West Baltimore neighbourhood barely stands out in a sea of similar shootings in Maryland’s biggest city.
Cassandra Crifasi of the Center for Gun Policy and Research at Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University said Monday that the weekend shooting exemplifies the kind of standard violence now seen in Baltimore.
No arrests have been made a day after the bloodshed at the crowded cookouts.