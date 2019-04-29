Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New York braces for 'worst-case' flooding along Lake Ontario
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2019 5:30 pm EDT
SODUS POINT, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is preparing for a “worst-case scenario” as water levels rise along Lake Ontario where flooding caused extensive damage in 2017.
The Democrat was in Sodus Point in Wayne County on Monday to detail steps being taken to combat potential flooding.
Cuomo says flooding from heavy rain and snow melt is “a real possibility,” so the state is providing thousands of sandbags and putting members of the New York National Guard on standby.
The governor says state representatives will meet this week with members of the International Joint Commission, a U.S.-Canada entity that controls water outflows from Lake Ontario into the St. Lawrence River.
He says talks will involve New York’s concerns for lakeside property owners threatened by a repeat of 2017’s flooding.
The Associated Press
